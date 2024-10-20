Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula welcomed their first child- a baby girl through IVF.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are overjoyed as their blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcome their first child, a baby girl on Saturday evening. The couple announced the pregnancy a few months back by sharing heartwarming photos from their maternity and pregnancy photoshoots. Yuvika, 41, embraced motherhood through IVF.

Though an official announcement is yet to be made by the couple, Prince's father, Joginder Narula, confirmed the good news saying “We are very blessed and happy.” Another source close to the family confirmed the news to the Times of India, "Yuvika delivered a baby girl last evening," the source quoted by the portal.

For the unversed, Prince and Yuvika met during Bigg Boss 9 (2015). The two became friends and soon they started dating. Prince and Yuvika got engaged in 2016, and two years later, they got married in a grand wedding ceremony in 2018.

Earlier, Yuvika shared her thoughts about embracing parenthood, stating, "We both are ready to take this new responsibility and are excited to experience this beautiful phase of life.” Yuvika also opened up about their decision to choose IVF. "I wanted Prince’s career to establish well, and we pushed the family planning. But then I realised that with time, your body and age don’t support a lot of things. When we started figuring it out, I discussed with Prince that I wanted to opt for IVF, and I didn’t want to disturb Prince’s career. So, we decided to safeguard our parenthood journey through IVF,” Yuvika said.

In June, Prince shared a heartfelt post to announce their new chapter of parenthood. The post featured a photo with two red jeeps—one large and one smaller—signifying the arrival of their little one. The couple soon celebrated with an intimate baby shower, which was attended by their close friends and family members.

