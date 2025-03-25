Here's how the streaming giant Prime Video has reacted to Shekhar Kapur's allegations of editing his film Bandit Queen without his consent.

Streaming platform Prime Video on Monday issued a clarification in response to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who recently alleged that his film Bandit Queen on Prime Video had been cut without his consent. The OTT giant stated that the version of Bandit Queen streaming on Prime Video has been provided by the film's distributor NH Studioz.

In a statement, Prime Video’s spokesperson denied making any edits to the film. "Prime Video has not made any edits to the version of the film Bandit Queen currently streaming on the service. The version available on Prime Video is the version provided by the film’s distributor, NH Studioz," the statement read.

Last week, while praising the Netflix miniseries The Adolescence, Shekhar Kapur had written on his X account, "I wonder if OTT platforms would let me make Bandit Queen the way I made years ago. The Bandit Queen on Amazon Prime is unrecognisable from my film. Someone has cut it beyond recognition."

The director, also known for films such as Masoom and Mr India asked whether OTT platforms would do the same with a film by Hollywood great Christopher Nolan. "And yet it carries my name as Director. And no one asked me! Are we lesser beings than Western Directors? Would they have the guts to cut a Chris Nolan film without his permission?", he further added.

Critically acclaimed Bandit Queen revolved around the life of Phoolan Devi, the dreaded Chambal dacoit-turned-Member of Parliament. Seema Biswas played the titular role in the film, which generated a massive worldwide buzz following its premiere in Directors' Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival.

The Shekhar Kapur directorial also won three National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actress to Seema Biswas, and Best Costume Design to Dolly Ahluwalia. The film also starred Nirmal Pandey, Aditya Srivastava, Gajraj Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Raghubir Yadav, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajesh Vivek among others.