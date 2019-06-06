Priceless! Deepika Padukone in her 'Chapaak' look poses with Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar in the latest photo

Headlines

G20 Summit in Delhi: Amid Swiggy, Zomato shutdown, food delivery apps still expecting revenue boost in NCR

'Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

DNA Verified: Delhi Police issues warning against false rumours over Chehlum procession

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit in Delhi: Amid Swiggy, Zomato shutdown, food delivery apps still expecting revenue boost in NCR

'Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaas ka achar)

Top 10 wicket-takers in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh set to beat own record of Bollywood's best opening, film may open at Rs 135 crore

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Priceless! Deepika Padukone in her 'Chapaak' look poses with Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar in the latest photo

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with 'Chhapaak' co-star Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 03:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone took to her social media pages and announced that she has wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. In the film, based on the life and times of Laxmi Agarwal, DP plays the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti. Talking about her post, she shared a photo posing with the whole cast and crew of Chhapaak. She captioned the photo as "& it’s a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak"

Today, Deepika's co-star and the male lead of Chhapaak, Vikrant Massey shared a photo expressing his happiness as the film wrapped. He posted the photo posing with Deepika in her look from the movie and the director of the film, Meghna Gulzar. They all can't stop grinning while posing for the camera. Vikrant shard the photo with a caption stating, "Gratefully Grinning Thank you @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi & the entire team of #Chhapaak for some of the best days of my life #Chhapaak #StageOneOver #TheJourneyContinues"

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey87) on

Earlier during an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Vikrant was asked about his first reaction on bagging Chhapaak, he said, "I was really excited and kind of surprised also. It was really overwhelming when I got the confirmation call from Meghna. Also, to be collaborating with her and Deepika is a part of it; it's something that I am really looking forward to."

Chhapaak also marks Deepika's debut as a producer and it's slated to release on January 10, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sougat Dasgupta: A Millennial Astrologer Honoured with MBR Doctorate

G20 Summit: What makes grand Nataraja statue at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam stand out? Know connection to Chola dynasty

What is the difference between weight loss and fat loss? 5 common weight loss mistakes

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE