Priceless! Deepika Padukone in her 'Chapaak' look poses with Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar in the latest photo

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with 'Chhapaak' co-star Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar.

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone took to her social media pages and announced that she has wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. In the film, based on the life and times of Laxmi Agarwal, DP plays the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti. Talking about her post, she shared a photo posing with the whole cast and crew of Chhapaak. She captioned the photo as "& it’s a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak"

Today, Deepika's co-star and the male lead of Chhapaak, Vikrant Massey shared a photo expressing his happiness as the film wrapped. He posted the photo posing with Deepika in her look from the movie and the director of the film, Meghna Gulzar. They all can't stop grinning while posing for the camera. Vikrant shard the photo with a caption stating, "Gratefully Grinning Thank you @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi & the entire team of #Chhapaak for some of the best days of my life #Chhapaak #StageOneOver #TheJourneyContinues"

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Vikrant was asked about his first reaction on bagging Chhapaak, he said, "I was really excited and kind of surprised also. It was really overwhelming when I got the confirmation call from Meghna. Also, to be collaborating with her and Deepika is a part of it; it's something that I am really looking forward to."

Chhapaak also marks Deepika's debut as a producer and it's slated to release on January 10, 2020.