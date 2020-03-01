Prernaa Arora's lawyer responds to reports of her six-month imprisonment

A news report in Mumbai Mirror earlier stated that producer Prernaa Arora was being imprisoned for six months following 'aggravated' contempt of court. Prernaa's lawyer has now given a statement that the news report is false and she has received more time from the High Court and hence does not need to surrender on March 2, 2020.

Adv. Sunny Punamiya said, "Prerna Arora has every intention of complying with the directions of the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay and holds the Hon'ble Court in highest regard and respect having utmost faith in the judiciary. My client, Prerna Arora has also deposited a Demand Draft of Rs. 15 Lakh and an unencumbered property valued at Rs. 50-60 Lakh. Contrary to the false reports published in the media, Prerna Arora has been given time by the Hon'ble High Court in order to clear the balance payment and does not need to surrender on 02.03.2020. She has every intention of complying with the directions of the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay and holds the Hon'ble Court in highest regard and respect having utmost faith in the judiciary. This is very clearly an intent to tarnish the image & reputation of my client."

Stating that Gothic Entertainment is maligning Prernaa's image, he added, "An amount of Rs. 40. 88 Crore has undisputedly been paid to Gothic Entertainment above and beyond the amount of Rs. 29.25 Crore, as liable. Thus a surplus payment of Rs. 11 Crore 63 Lakh has been made to Gothic Entertainment P. Ltd. at a staggering interest of 60% p.a. The excess payment has been done only to honor the agreement between the parties."

"They have twisted the facts and presented it to the media for an unfair "media trial" which is a complete breach of judicial ethics thereby downing the image of the courts. My client was put behind bars for 9months, which made it impossible for her to run her business, gather & arrange for funds. They have completely overlooked this fact. This is creating undue & unnecessary pressure on a law-abiding citizen, who is keen to resolve all matters, despite being put in a corner, with no fault of hers. We will not take this lightly and challenge the same with full force," he added.