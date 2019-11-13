Headlines

'Preparation for his 1st wedding anniversary': Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of Ranveer Singh's self-grooming session

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie of Ranveer Singh indulging in a self-grooming session ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 12:10 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on November 14, 2019. The couple tied the knot at private dual wedding ceremonies held at a vintage villa facing Lake Como in Italy. The couple shared photos from their wedding festivities after getting married as per South Indian and Sindhi traditions. Recently, it was reported that Deepika and Ranveer will be heading to Tirupati Balaji Temple and Golden Temple in Amritsar for their first wedding anniversary.

Before that, Ranveer decided to indulge in a self-grooming session and Deepika took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of the same. In the selfie, Ranveer is seen having his face mask on and getting his hair steamed at a salon. DP shared the selfie with a caption stating, "In preparation for his first wedding anniversary...! @ranveersingh"

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interaction with Vogue India, when Deepika was asked what attracted her towards Ranveer, she had said, "There is no pretence with him, no holding back. People hate him or love him for that, but that’s who he is. He’s genuine, very good at articulating his feelings. He’s not afraid to cry. That’s what got me."

The actor had also told TOI, "I don’t know what happens when he leaves the house as he’s an extremely different person then, which I think also people will start seeing. Like if you see it in his work, which is that there’s an extremely quiet side to him, there’s an extremely intelligent side to him, there’s a very sensitive and emotional side to him, there’s a vulnerable childlike innocence, so there are so many facets to him."

