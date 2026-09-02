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Premanand Maharaj warns Hanuman Ansh makers, says ‘creative freedom’ cannot distort Neem Karoli Baba’s life

Premanand Maharaj said making a film on Neem Karoli Baba can be a form of service, but filmmakers must not distort the saint’s life for entertainment or commercial success.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Premanand Maharaj warns Hanuman Ansh makers, says ‘creative freedom’ cannot distort Neem Karoli Baba’s life
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Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has spoken about Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, and cautioned its makers against altering the revered saint’s story for entertainment or popularity.

During a satsang, director Vishal Chaturvedi reportedly asked Maharaj whether bringing Neem Karoli Baba’s life to the big screen while following the spiritual path could itself be considered a form of service.

Maharaj responded, “Yes, this can also become a form of service.”

However, he also stressed that portraying the life of a spiritually accomplished saint comes with a major responsibility.

‘Film should inspire devotion, detachment and knowledge’

According to News18 Hindi, Premanand Maharaj said filmmakers cannot compare their own spiritual state with that of highly detached and God-realised saints. He therefore urged those portraying such personalities to exercise caution.

He suggested that a film about a saint should do more than entertain audiences. It should encourage devotion, detachment and spiritual knowledge and inspire viewers to reflect on their own lives.

Maharaj also warned filmmakers against adding fictional elements that contradict the actual conduct or character of a revered spiritual figure simply to make the film more dramatic or commercially successful.

According to his message, creative freedom should not become an excuse to present a false version of a saint’s life. Such a portrayal, he suggested, could even amount to an offense.

What Premanand Maharaj’s warning means for Hanuman Ansh

Maharaj’s comments highlight the delicate balance involved in making a film about a revered spiritual figure. While cinema can introduce a saint’s teachings to a much wider audience, the filmmaker also has a responsibility to preserve the dignity and spiritual essence of the subject.

For Hanuman Ansh, which tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba, the message is particularly relevant as the film reaches audiences beyond those already familiar with the saint’s life and teachings.

Hanuman Ansh box office

Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh has surprised the industry with its box-office performance. The film opened on August 7 with limited buzz and collected Rs 1.48 crore during its first two weeks.

It then witnessed a significant turnaround in its third week and continued to perform strongly. According to the figures cited in the report, the film has collected Rs 54.13 crore net so far.

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