Prem Chopra, wife Uma admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, 3 January.

As per Dr Jalil Parkar, the two have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. The couple will likely be discharged in a few days. "They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (Prem Chopra) is responding quite well," Dr Parkar said in a statement.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also took to Instagram to reveal that close relative, Rohit Roy has confirmed the news that the senior actor is recovering well.

Prem Chopra has acted in several films such as 'Upkaar', 'Purab Aur Pashchim', 'Do Raaste', and 'Phool Bane Angaarey' among others. He was recently seen in crime comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', the sequel to the original 'Bunty Aur Babli' released in 2005.



(With inputs from ANI)