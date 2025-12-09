FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'

Actor Sharman Joshi shared a huge update about his father-in-law, veteran actor Prem Chopra, and his recent health scare.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 02:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'
Sharman Joshi with Prem Chopra
Weeks after veteran actor Prem Chopra was hospitalised at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, his son-in-law, actor Sharman Joshi, has shared details surrounding his health condition. Taking to Instagram, Sharman Joshi, in a post, revealed Prem Chopra's diagnosis of "severe Aortic Stenosis", adding that he underwent a successful TAVI procedure - narrowing of the aortic valve without open-heart surgery. He also shared that the veteran actor has recovered quickly and is back home.

Prem Chopra was diagnosed with...

"On behalf of our family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the exemplary treatment my father-in-law Mr. Prem Chopra Ji received from esteemed cardiologists Dr Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao. Dad was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, and Dr. Rao successfully performed the TAVI procedure, replacing the valve without open-heart surgery. Dr Gokhale's consistent guidance at every step gave us immense confidence. Their expertise ensured a smooth procedure, complication-free treatment and a fast recovery. Dad is now home and feeling much better. We will always be thankful for the exceptional support and care he received," Sharman wrote in his Instagram post.

He also shared a couple of pictures from the hospital showing Prem Chopra visibly healthy with his doctors.

About Prem Chopra

Veteran star Jeetendra was also seen in the pictures, suggesting that he might have visited Prem Chopra at the hospital. Earlier in November, Prem Chopra was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to chest congestion. He was discharged a week after, on November 15. Actor Prem Chopra has carved a niche for himself by delivering cult classics such as 'Prem Nagar', 'Upkar', and 'Bobby' in the industry, and he became one of the most popular and undisputed villains of all time. In a career spanning over four decades, the actor also courted fame overseas with some iconic negative roles.

