Prem Chopra once tried stopping Dharmendra from doing dangerous stunt while filming..., veteran actor's witty reply left him...

Prem Chopra and Dharmendra, who are both admitted to Mumbai hospitals for treatment, have also been collaborators on several blockbuster films over the years. While Prem Chopra played the role of a villain in films that portrayed Dharmendra as a hero, the two shared a close bond off-screen, especially because they are so close in age.

Why did Prem Chopra stop Dharmendra from doing a dangerous stunt?

In the year 1974, Dharmendra was filming for Pocket Maar, a film in which Prem Chopra played the role of an antagonist. While filming the climax of Pocket Maar, Dharmendra had to be roped to a vehicle and pulled, a stunt that he was doing on his own. While the veteran actor was getting ready to film the sequence, Prem Chopra's gesture won hearts. He showed immense concern for Dharmendra after learning that he was getting ready to perform the stunt on his own.

Reports state that Prem Chopra was so concerned about Dharmendra that he approached the latter's friend. They both, agreeing that the stunt could harm Dharmendra, told him, "Don't do this scene, your face could get ruined. Get this stunt scene done by a body double."

Prem Chopra and Dharmendra's relationship

Dharmendra asked, "Why are you saying that? It's fine, I'll do it easily."

A moment later, he laughed along with Prem Chopra and won his heart by giving a witty reply to his concern. He said, "I know why you're telling me not to do this. So that my scene feels light and yours feels heavy, right?"

Prem Chopra was too stunned to say anything after that.

