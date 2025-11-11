Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU, legendary villain will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in...

Considered among Indian cinema's most iconic villains, Prem Chopra was known for his suave demeanor, chilling dialogue delivery, and versatile performances across decades. He was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on November 8. Read on to know about his latest health update.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who celebrated his 90th birthday in September earlier this year, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on November 8. On November 10, the Bobby actor's family assured that he is completely fine. Speaking to India Today, Prem's son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla said, "It's all age-related and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about."

Doctor Jalil Parker, who is treating the legendary Bollywood villain, has now shared Chopra's latest health update. He said in a statement, "Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago under his family cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart issue and he has also developed a viral infection in his lung, for which I am also the treating physician in the same team."

Parker further mentioned, "The veteran actor is not in the ICU, he is in the rooms, in the wards and he is not critical. He has age related issues and that is why it takes time for an elderly gentleman to recover. He is 90 years old, so he should be discharged in another 2-3 days. He is stable."

Considered among Indian cinema's most iconic villains, Prem Chopra was known for his suave demeanor, chilling dialogue delivery, and versatile performances across decades. With his trademark line "Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra," he became the quintessential antagonist in Hindi cinema. He appeared in over 350 films, working alongside legends like Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the professional front, Prem Chopra was last seen in the 2023 blockbuster Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the controversial film earned over ₹900 crore worldwide. Chopra portrayed Kapoor’s granduncle in the movie, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor, among others.

READ | Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...