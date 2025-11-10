Prem Chopra admitted to Lilavati Hospital, family shares health update about 90-year-old actor: 'There is...'

Prem Chopra's family has assured that the 90-year-old actor is absolutely fine.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who celebrated his 90th birthday in September earlier this year, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The actor's family has assured that he is completely fine. Speaking to India Today, Prem's son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla said, "It's all age-related and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about."

Considered among Indian cinema's most iconic villains, Prem Chopra was known for his suave demeanor, chilling dialogue delivery, and versatile performances across decades. With his trademark line "Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra," he became the quintessential antagonist in Bollywood. He appeared in over 350 films, working alongside legends like Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Prem Chopra was last seen in the 2023 blockbuster Animal headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed controversial film grossed over Rs 900 crore at the global box office. Chopra played Kapoor's granduncle in the film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor among others.

Prem Chopra was also seen in a cameo appearance in the 2024 satirical drama series Showtime, that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar). The show, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, featured Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz in the leading roles.

READ | Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home is now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it