Struggles make people stronger and more resilient. Overcoming challenges teaches important life lessons and builds empathy for others. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta's journey is a prime example of this.

Her journey from a middle-class family to becoming the owner of Punjab Kings has been challenging. She faced significant hardships, including the loss of her father in a car accident when she was just 13 years old.

Today, we will discuss Preity Zinta's life and the challenges she has faced along her journey.

Her parents died when she was very young

Preity Zinta was born on January 31, 1975. Her father, Durganand Zinta, was an Indian Army officer who tragically died in a car accident when she was just 13. The accident also left her mother, Nilprabha, seriously injured and unable to get out of bed for two years. This incident dramatically changed Preity's life, forcing her to mature quickly.

The actress has two brothers: Deepankar, who serves as an Indian Army officer, and Manish, who lives in California.

Was tomboyish

Preity Zinta had a tomboyish childhood, thanks to her father's strict military background. She went to the Convent of Jesus and Mary boarding school in Shimla, where she made good friends, even though she sometimes felt lonely. She was good in school, especially in literature and sports like basketball. After school, she studied English at St. Bede's College and later got a degree in criminal psychology. She started modeling after her first TV commercial for Perk chocolates in 1996.

Went against mafia

Preity Zinta has been involved in controversies, especially when she testified in the Bharat Shah case in 2003 against the Indian mafia. Bharat Shah, who financed "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke," was arrested for connections to underworld boss Chhota Shakeel. While many witnesses, like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, changed their statements, Zinta stayed strong and was given witness protection for two months. Her courage received widespread praise, and she was the first to win Godfrey's Mind of Steel Award. Since 2006, she has been the brand ambassador for the Godfrey Phillips Bravery Awards.

Molested by boyfriend

Zinta was in a relationship with businessman Ness Wadia from February 2005 to May 2009, which frequently made news and led to rumors about their engagement and breakups. In 2014, she accused Wadia of molestation, threats, and abuse during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium, filing a formal complaint against him.

Now she is happily married to an American businessman Gene Goodenough.

Other work

Despite being one of the top actresses, Preity Zinta wrote a series of columns for BBC News Online South Asia between 2004 and 2005. In 2008, she, along with Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman, acquired the Mohali-based Twenty20 cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), naming it Kings XI Punjab (renamed Punjab Kings in 2021). Until 2009, she was the only woman to own an IPL team and the youngest owner in the league

