Preity Zinta on Tuesday schooled a troll for asking her a distasteful question during an interaction session on social media platform X. The netizen asked in jest if the reason behind Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's poor performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 during his return season for Punjab Kings (PBKS) was because of the fact that "he and the actress did not marry." The question did not go down well with Zinta as in response she urged the netizen to "give her respect and stop with the gender bias."

"Mam Maxwell ki aapse shaadi nahi hui isiliye woh aapki team se accha nahi khelta tha?", the X user posted. Giving a befitting response to the user, the Veer-Zaara actress replied, "Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women? I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket."

She added, "I'm sure you asked this question out of humour, but I hope you can actually look at your question and understand what you are trying to say because if you really understand what you're trying to say, it's not pretty! I think I have earned my stripes by working very hard for the past 18 years so please give me the respect I deserve & stop with the gender bias. Thank you."

Speaking of Preity's IPL team PBKS, the team is currently on the third spot in the points table with seven wins, three losses and a no result, giving them 15 points. Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the top two teams with 16 points each in the league table, as of now. Mumbai Indians sits at the fourth spot with 14 points.

Punjab Kings will be resuming their IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur from May 18 onwards as the league restarts on May 17, nine days after it was suspended amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The IPL 2025 playoffs will begin from May 29 and the final is scheduled to take place on June 3.

