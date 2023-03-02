'Can't believe...': Preity Zinta shares cute video chronicling journey with husband Gene Goodenough on 7th anniversary

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough/Instagram

Preity Zinta, the actress who impressed audience in films like Veer-Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, celebrated seven years of happy marriage with her husband Gene Goodenough on Thursday. On the occasion, the actress took to social media and shared an adorable video that chronicled their journey together as husband and wife.

On Thursday, Preity Zinta shared a video on her Instagram account wishing her husband Gene Goodenough on their 7th anniversary and wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love. Cannot believe it's been 7 years since our wedding. Here's to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness & great memories”

In the video, the actress shared photos from her wedding to all the vacations the couple took together. As the couple got married on 29th February, the actress also posted a picture of a hat with ‘Goodenough’ on it on her Instagram story and wrote, “state of mind after realizing 29th Feb is missing from the Calander this Year #Mr&MrsGoodenough #LeapYear!”

While many celebs like Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol wished the couple on their anniversary, netizens also adored the video. One wrote, “You’ve found true love in each other, this is so beautiful. I’ve no thread of doubt that your love for each other is strong and sure that it will last long. Happy 7th wedding anniversary to you both.” Another wrote, “This guy really has good human genes. You get those nice, kind, humble vibes. Happy Anniversary to you both stay blessed”

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough on 29th February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Gene is a financial analyst by profession. The couple is doting parents to twins Jai and Gia, who were born in November 2021. Preity was last seen on screen in 2018 in two films - Bhaiyaji Superhit and Welcome to New York, where she had a cameo appearance.

