Preity Zinta moves Bombay High Court against AI deepfakes, seeks protection of her personality rights

Preity Zinta has moved the Bombay High Court against Google and other platforms over alleged AI-generated deepfakes and misuse of her identity.

Actor Preity Zinta has approached the Bombay High Court seeking legal protection against the alleged misuse of her identity through AI-generated content, including deepfake videos and manipulated images.

On Tuesday, the court allowed the actor to file a civil suit against Google LLC and several other entities, including social media platforms and websites, for alleged violation of her personality rights, copyright and damage to her reputation.

According to the plea, the platforms allegedly hosted and circulated deepfake videos, edited images, AI-generated chatbot personas, memes and other manipulated content featuring the actor without her consent.

Advocate Rohan Kadam, appearing on behalf of Preity, submitted before Justice Abhay Ahuja that the unauthorised use of the actor's identity had harmed her goodwill and public image.

He argued that such acts amounted to an infringement of her personality rights and also violated her moral rights under the Copyright Act.

The plea noted that while the alleged content had been shared globally through digital platforms, Preity is an Indian citizen who primarily lives and works in Mumbai. Since several of the respondents operate outside Mumbai and the alleged activities extended beyond the city's jurisdiction, she sought permission from the Bombay High Court to institute the suit.

The court granted her leave to proceed with the case.

Preity is the latest celebrity to seek legal protection against the misuse of identity in the age of artificial intelligence. Over the past two years, the Bombay High Court has granted similar relief to actors Kartik Aaryan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in matters related to personality rights and unauthorised use of their names and likenesses.