Preity Zinta left terrified after woman plants kiss on daughter Gia, disabled man harasses her

Preity Zinta

On Saturday, Preity Zinta opened up about two recent events that left her terrified on her Instagram. In a long post, she advised fans to know their limits and not to 'touch' her daughter, and she also asked media photographers to be vigilant and act responsibly, rather than judging or mocking the celebrities.

Preity shared a video of her recent spotting from Viral Bhayani's page to her profile and opened up about the recent events. At first, she revealed how a woman in her locality tried to harass her child. In a long post, she wrote, "2 events this week have left me a bit shaken.1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene."

Here's Preity's post

Later Preity narrated the other side of her spotting video, and revealed that the disabled person has been taking money from her for a long time, and this time he was harassing her. "U can see the 2nd incident here.I had a plane to catch & this disabled person kept trying to stop me.Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could.This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card.The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive.As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive."