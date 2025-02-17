While Aishwarya Rai is seen giving her winning speech, Jaya Bachchan and Preity Zinta are seen making weird faces in the viral video from the 48th Filmfare Awards, that took place in 2003.

After winning her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya Rai won her second and last honour for the 2002 film Devdas at the 48th Filmfare Awards in 2003. Now, a video from the same event is going viral on social media in which Aishwarya is seen delivering her winning speech for the award. Both Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas are directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In the clip, Aishwarya Rai says, "I thank everybody who’s made it possible for me to receive this award today. It’s an absolute honour. I thank the industry for having shown their faith, my audience for your unconditional love, the unit for this excellent film, everybody involved in making this classic and inspiring me to give my best. And most of all, I’d like to dedicate the award to all of those who don’t get the opportunity and the honour to hold this lovely black lady. The entire unit, the lighting department, the setting department, the people who worked on the post-production, the assistants who worked under the keen eye of Sanjay."

While the former Miss World is seen giving her winning speech, Jaya Bachchan and Preity Zinta are seen standing besides her. Preity and Jaya are seen making weird faces in the clip and are being trolled for the same. Reacting to the clip, one netizen wrote, "They both don't have basic manners and brains", while another added, "They should respect the fact that's someone is speaking and acknowledging the award. "Jaya and Preity are jealous of Aishwarya", read another comment.

Apart from Aishwarya, Devdas made a record and won 10 other Filmfare Awards for Best Film, Best Director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Best Actor to Shah Rukh Khan, Best Supporting Actress to Madhuri Dixit, Best Female Playback Singer to Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shreya Ghoshal for Dola Re Dola, Best Choreography to Saroj Khan for Dola Re Dola, Best Art Direction to Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Best Cinematography to Binod Pradhan, R.D. Burman Award To Shreya Ghoshal, and Best Scene of the Year.

The record of Devdas was equalled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black in 2006 when Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji film also won 11 Filmfare Awards. Their record was broken by Zoya Akhtar's Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy when it won 13 Filmfare Awards in 2022.