Actor Preity Zinta is upset about fake, edited pictures of her with 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals player Vaibhav Suryavanshi being shared online. She responded strongly, saying she’s shocked that people are actually believing them.

On Monday, some clips and pictures went viral showing 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi meeting Preity Zinta in Jaipur. In the video, Preity is seen chatting with him and giving him a hug. People claimed that the moment was captured at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

After a photo of Preity Zinta hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi went viral and sparked buzz online, the actor reacted strongly. She reposted a news article about it and wrote, “This picture is edited and the news is fake. I can’t believe even news channels are showing such things as real.”

She also shared a regional news report about the same video and wrote, “Fake news with morphed image.”

This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items ! May 20, 2025

The video of Preity Zinta meeting Vaibhav Suryavanshi was first posted by Rajasthan Royals on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The team captioned it, “Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.” The video starts with Preity Zinta talking to Rajasthan Royals player Yashasvi Jaiswal.

After a short chat, she says, “Nice meeting you,” and steps aside. She then tells Shashank Singh that she wants to meet 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, saying, “Come, let’s go say hi to him.”

Preity Zinta then walked up to Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The two talked for a short time, and after the chat, Vaibhav shook her hand. The Rajasthan Royals added the song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ in the background of the video.

However, the video shared by the Rajasthan Royals does not show Preity Zinta hugging Vaibhav. On Sunday, Punjab Kings won the match against Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in Jaipur, successfully defending a target of 219 runs.

Currently, Preity Zinta is preparing for her return to films after a seven-year break. Her last movie was Bhaiaji Superhit, which came out in 2018. She will next appear in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, with Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal playing important roles.