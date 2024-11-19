Did you know that Kareena Kapoor once had a grduge against Preity Zinta, and she used to ignore her, until the Soldier actress confronted her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the news not only for her performances but also for her fights and misunderstandings with her colleagues. A throwback video of Kareena from Koffee With Karan went viral as in the video, Kareena gets a special message from Preity Zinta, which was a confrontation itself.

Kareena looked visibly disinterested in listening to Preity. However, the Soldier actress thanked the actress and revealed that the Jab We Met actress had ignored her several times, and despite her attempts, Kareena avoided her. But what was the reason behind it?

Why Kareena was upset with Preity Zinta?

For the unversed, Kareena was originally approached for Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho production. However, the actress was replaced by Zinta due to some creative differences between her and Johar. Kal Ho Naa Ho became the highest-grossing of 2003. This success of KHNH turned Kareena cold towards Preity, and she ignored the Kya Kehna actress.

When Preity Zinta confronted Kareena Kapoor

Kareena attended Koffee With Karan in 2005. There Karan played a clip of Preity where she addressed their differences. At first, she thanked her for letting KHNH go. "Kareena thank you for (leaving) Kal Ho Naa Ho. That's is one thing I would like to say. She always holds me for it. I don't have any problem with her, but I do have a problem when she ignores me. I don't like that."

About Kal Ho Naa Ho

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho is a romantic drama with a love triangle between Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. Made in the reported budget of Rs 30 crores, the movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing Rs 81.95 crores worldwide. The movie was recently re-released in cinemas, and it was celebrated by the moviegoers.

