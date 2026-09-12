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Preity Zinta breaks silence on Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's Batwara 1947 box office failure: 'Hope people will like Vibe'

After the box office failure of Sunny Deol-led, Aamir Khan-backed Batwara 1947; Preity Zinta will be seen next in spy comedy Vibe, which is headlined and helmed by Kunal Kemmu.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 07:02 PM IST

Preity Zinta breaks silence on Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's Batwara 1947 box office failure: 'Hope people will like Vibe'
Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta in Batwara 1947
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Headlined by Sunny Deol and backed by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 was released in theatres on August 14. However, the Partition drama failed to strike a chord with both audiences and critics and turned out to be one of the biggest box office failures of the year. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial was reportedly made in Rs 120 crore and earned just Rs 38 crore in India. Apart from Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 featured an ensemble cast comprising Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, and Abhimanyu Singh. Now, while promoting her upcoming film Vibe, Preity has opened up on how the disastrous performance of her last release affected her.

Preity Zinta on Batwara 1947 box office failure

Asked about the box office failure of Batwara 1947, Zinta told PTI, "I believe in effort, you work hard and do your best and then leave it to the world. Same with Vibe, we worked very hard on it, and I hope people will like it." The Veer-Zaara actress, however, said audiences should support good movies in theatres. "A lot of times people say, good movies don't come to theatres. If you don't go and watch it in theatres, then how will it come?"

Vibe is Kunal Kemmu's second directorial after Madgaon Express

Vibe features Zinta in the quirky role of Madam H, a spy who recruits and trains two bumbling friends, played by Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava, for a high-stakes secret mission. The spy comedy also marks Kemmu's second directorial after the 2024 crime comedy film Madgaon Express. As per reports, Vibe and Madgaon Express are part of a shared cinematic universe.

Vibe vs Daayra box office clash

Produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, Vibe is an Amazon MGM Studios film. It will be released in theatres on September 18. The movie also stars Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal roles. It will clash at the box office with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Meghna Gulzar's investigative thriller Daayra.

READ | Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film beats Awarapan 2, mints Rs 150 crore

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