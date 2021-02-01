Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys 'chai, chaat, chat' with BFFs Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Karisma, Amrita

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best friend Amrita Arora turned a year older on Sunday. The photos from her birthday gettogether were shared by Amrita's sister Malaika Arora on Instagram in which Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita, Malaika, and two other friends could be seen gorging on chaats.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Malaika wrote, "Chai, chaat n chat.... with the birthday gurl @amuaroraofficial." The best friends could be seen dressed impeccably as they smiled at the camera to pose for the photo.

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan could be seen posing with her sister Karisma, wearing a Kaftan. Kareena is expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple already have a son named Taimur Ali Khan.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan had revealed Kareena's due date is sometime in early February, and both Kareena and he are relatively more chilled out this time around.

For the uninformed, as they get ready to welcome their second child, both Kareena and Saif recently also moved into a new house. It has an extensive library, a gorgeous terrace, a little nursery, spacious rooms. Kareena even shared pictures on Instagram from her new home.

The couple was previously living in the Bandra area in the city at a building named Fortune Heights.

Saif, during an earlier interaction with Mumbai Mirror, spoke about the new house and its renovation. He had stated, "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba Ali Khan, to Mumbai. Only my mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains."