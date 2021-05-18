Pregnant Dia Mirza reveals why her doctor did not let her take COVID-19 vaccine

Amid the second wave of coronavirus and the vaccination drive being carried out in India, thousands of citizens and several Bollywood celebrities have got themselves vaccinated in the last few weeks.

In fact, from film stars to TV celebs, many even took to their social media handles to spread awareness about getting vaccinated. Recently, actress Dia Mirza too spoke about the vaccine, but instead of just urging citizens to get the jab, her post gave out important information for pregnant and lactating mothers.

In a Twitter post, Dia shared an insight that her doctor gave her and wrote about the effect of the vaccine on pregnant and lactating women. Retweeting a user's post on the micro-blogging site that discussed the impact of coronavirus and its vaccines on pregnant women, the mom-to-be wrote, "This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done."

Take a look at Dia's post here:

This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done. https://t.co/eDtccY54Z1 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2021

For the unversed, Dia is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress announced the pregnancy last month via a social media post. She posted a photo of herself cradling the baby bump, shot in the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian location where she vacationed with her husband and her daughter from his first wife, earlier this year. Dia was previously married to Sahil Sangha for 11 years.

On a related note, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday, May 17, 2021, with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.