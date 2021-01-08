'Go Big Or Go Home': Pregnant Anushka Sharma reveals all that she has been snacking days before due date

Soon-to-be mommy Anushka Sharma, who is basking in the glory of the success two of her OTT productions' Bulbul' and 'Pataal Lok' while she waits eagerly to welcome her first child with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, on Friday revealed what she has been eating just days before her due date.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Anusha shared a photo of mouth-watering homemade 'panipuris' kept in a bowl accompanied by white chickpeas and flavoured water to go with the treat, disclosing what she has been snacking and how she has been enjoying her last few days or maybe weeks before her baby arrives. "Go big at home," she captioned the photo.

Earlier, on Thursday afternoon, the actress shared an Instagram story from her Mumbai residence where she can be seen surrounded by boxes of delicious-looking pizzas apparently ordered from a renowned Italian restaurant in the city -- Gustoso.

On Anushka's plate, one could see slices of cheese and pesto pizza and Margherita pizza. 'Go big or go home' Anushka captioned the image.

In the time between sharing the pizza and panipuri photos, Anushka, who as we all know is extremely health conscious, also expressed her gratitude for the existence of coconut water.

"What a creation God," she wrote alongside an image of a coconut, with a metal straw sticking out of it.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, in an exclusive interview with fashion magazine Vogue India, Anushka opened up about her pregnancy.

One of the many things the 'Zero' actress spoke about was her pregnancy cravings.

On being asked about food cravings, Anushka revealed she was eating 'only toast and crackers for the first three months'. She added, "So when it ended I wanted to eat vada pao and bhel puri, but that didn't last long either. So no real cravings."