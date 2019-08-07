Pregnant Amy Jackson bares it all - stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between while flaunting baby bump!

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson, who is 33 weeks pregnant with her first child, shared topless picture of herself, flaunting her full grown belly bump on her social media. The actress who's expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou, made the announcement of her pregnancy earlier in March this year.

The mommy-to-be is pretty active on social media and can be seen sharing pictures of herself through her pregnancy. On Wednesday evening, Amy Jackson went nude and shared a drop-dead-gorgeous picture of herself, wearing a huge cowboy hat, flaunting her baby bump in a bare-it-all picture on her Instagram page.

The actress shared an update on her health in the caption of the post. She wrote along side the picture, "Greece? No! ... The munchkin and I are spending the rest of our summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance. Officially in week 33 of pregnancy. Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between"

Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, which was directed by Shankar. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Prateik Babbar in the film Ek Deewana Tha. The actress has also worked in a couple of Telugu and Kannada films. She has also done Bollywood films like Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.