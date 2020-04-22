Preeti Jhangiani shares 'major throwback' photo with Kim Sharma from sets of 'Mohabbatein'

his year, Aditya Chopra's second directorial Mohabbatein will be completing 20 years of its release. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Moreover, it also marked Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Shamita Shetty and Preeti Jhangiani's journey in Bollywood. The film was loved for its music and also for incredible performances by the lead actors.

A while back, Preeti took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo posing with Kim from the song sequence 'Aankhein Khuli'. Moreover, both of them also posed with Yash Chopra and their mothers, during the shoot in Switzerland. Preeti captioned her post stating, "Major #throwback From the sets of #mohabbatein with the iconic #yashchopra and all the Mamas! @myswitzerlandin@yrf".

Kim commented on Preeti's post stating, "Why I was so ugly". To which Preeti replied, "@kimsharmaofficial Too cute you were!"

Meanwhile, talking about working with Shah Rukh multiple times, Aditya had said in a book, "Over the years, as a producer, a director and a friend, I have seen Shah Rukh perform multiple characters and portray all kinds of emotions. But I’ve always felt, and still feel that Shah Rukh doesn’t laugh whole-heartedly. His laughter never reaches his eyes. Somehow, it’s always a bit hollow, a bit fake. I think that maybe that has something to do with the fact that he lost his parents very early in life. I don’t think he ever got over that loss. As an actor, I think he is the best actor in the whole world and that we’ve seen only 10 per cent of his talent. That 90 per cent is still to come and blow us away."