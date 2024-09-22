Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uday Bhanu Chib appointed Indian Youth Congress Chief, succeeds Srinivas BV

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

Meet woman, who came to India as tourist, established Rs 49000 crore firm, know her connection with Ratan Tata

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shared that Parvin Dabas will be out of ICU soon after the actor met with a car accident on Saturday.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 05:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'
Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Parvin Dabas, who has worked in critically-acclaimed films such as Monsoon Wedding, My Name Is Khan, and Khosla Ka Ghosla among others, met with a car accident in Mumbai on early hours of Saturday morning. Now, her actress-wife Preeti Jhangiani has talked about his accident in detail and shared his health update.

Preeti, who made her memorable debut in Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Mohabbatein, said that Parvin's accident was a shock to them and they are still coping with the same. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "“It’s a shock, we’re still coping with it emotionally. He is usually very active and doesn’t stop talking about work even for a minute. To see him lying down and not his active self, is disturbing for the family."

Sharing details about the accident, the actress added, "He was driving early morning after working all night. A flash of headlights caused him to crash the car into the divider. Luckily, he was close to the hospital and two boys brought him in." Adding that the actor will stay in the hospital for a week more, she continued, "He has dizziness, double vision, drowsiness and nausea — signs of a concussion. He hasn’t been able to speak too much. Thankfully, his medical reports — MRI and CT scan — were clear. He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days."

Preeti stated that Parvin wasn't drinking and driving. "He wasn’t drinking and driving. It has been ruled out in the police report. Parveen is strictly against drinking while driving or going against any rules", she concluded. 

The two actors met on the sets of With Love Tumhara in 2006 and tied the knot with him in 2008. They have two sons named Jaiveer and Dev. Preeti and Parvin are the co-founders of Pro Panja Leage, touted as the world's biggest arm wrestling tournament. After the first successful season last year, the second season of PPL is scheduled from October 4 to October 20.

READ | This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement