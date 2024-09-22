Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shared that Parvin Dabas will be out of ICU soon after the actor met with a car accident on Saturday.

Parvin Dabas, who has worked in critically-acclaimed films such as Monsoon Wedding, My Name Is Khan, and Khosla Ka Ghosla among others, met with a car accident in Mumbai on early hours of Saturday morning. Now, her actress-wife Preeti Jhangiani has talked about his accident in detail and shared his health update.

Preeti, who made her memorable debut in Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Mohabbatein, said that Parvin's accident was a shock to them and they are still coping with the same. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "“It’s a shock, we’re still coping with it emotionally. He is usually very active and doesn’t stop talking about work even for a minute. To see him lying down and not his active self, is disturbing for the family."

Sharing details about the accident, the actress added, "He was driving early morning after working all night. A flash of headlights caused him to crash the car into the divider. Luckily, he was close to the hospital and two boys brought him in." Adding that the actor will stay in the hospital for a week more, she continued, "He has dizziness, double vision, drowsiness and nausea — signs of a concussion. He hasn’t been able to speak too much. Thankfully, his medical reports — MRI and CT scan — were clear. He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days."

Preeti stated that Parvin wasn't drinking and driving. "He wasn’t drinking and driving. It has been ruled out in the police report. Parveen is strictly against drinking while driving or going against any rules", she concluded.

The two actors met on the sets of With Love Tumhara in 2006 and tied the knot with him in 2008. They have two sons named Jaiveer and Dev. Preeti and Parvin are the co-founders of Pro Panja Leage, touted as the world's biggest arm wrestling tournament. After the first successful season last year, the second season of PPL is scheduled from October 4 to October 20.

