Dispute between producer and director Prawaal Raman over rights of Adil Hussain-starrer Postman

Filmmaker Prawaal Raman has reacted to allegations that he has violated the title rights of Adil Hussain-starrer Postman. Producer Neeraj Tiwari has said that Raman's claims that the title rights are with someone else are 'misguiding'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Filmmaker Prawal Raaman has reacted strongly to allegations of rights violation and fraud against him. The director is helming Postman, a film starring Adil Hussain and recently, a production company had put up public notices in various publications, claiming that Raman had violated their intellectual property rights, accusing him of fraud. The filmmaker has now reacted to it, calling these claims 'baseless and misleading' and that he has initiated legal proceedings against the people who made these claims.

Producer Neeraj Tiwari of Aagaaz Entertainment had issued a public notice to Prawaal Raman, which was published in Complete Cinema magazine last month. The notice, issued on April 15, claimed that, the company is the "sole owners of all intellectual property rights including but not limited to copyright, negative rights, derivate rights, theatrical rights, all linear & non-linear rights, and exploitation rights in the Film (Postman)." The notice also alleged that Prawaal Raman cannot enter into any agreement or understanding regarding the film.

In reaction, Prawaal Raman has issues a statement via public notice as well, where he has claimed that the "contents of the public notices are false, basless, and denied. I am the writer, director of the captioned film, tentatively titled Postman, and further I have assigned, granted and transferred perpetually all the rights including but not limited to Intellectual Property rights, Copyrights and Derivative Rights of the Concept and story of the Captioned Film to M/s. Crave Studios (OPC) Private Limited ("Producers")."

Raman has also said that he has already filed a case against Neeraj Tiwari and Aagaaz Entertainment for harassment and may consider further legal action now. "I have already made a police complaint at Amboli Police Station dated 03" February 2023 against Mr. Niraj Kumar Tiwari for threats, mental harassment, infringement of Copyright which is currently under investigation to the authorities. Further, I am consulting with my Advocates to initiate necessary Legal steps both Civil/ Criminal against Mr. Niraj Kumar Tiwari and M/s. Agaaz Entertainment Private Limited, for issuing the said false and misleading Public Notices against me," his statement further read.

Neeraj Tiwari, meanwhile, has said that Prawaal Raman’s claims regarding the film's rights belonging to some other production house are ‘false and misguiding’. He said, “Prawaal’s claims that Aagaaz Entertainment is not the producer of this film are baseless and unfounded. The title of the film Postman itself is registered under the name of Aagaaz Entertainment pvt ltd. Even the script is registered with the Screenwriter’s Association in the name of Ms Neha Kargati, who is the author of the script and screenplay of the film and Aagaaz Entertainment has acquired the rights of the film from her. Prawaal neither has title registration nor any form of script registration for the film. Therefore his claim that he has assigned the all rights in the film to M/s Crave Studios (OPC) Private Limited are baseless and false. All intellectual property rights in the film are legally vested with Aagaaz Entertainment Pvt Ltd.”

Tiwari adds that Aagaaz Entertainment has also filed a case against Prawaal for cheque dishonour of Rs 13,50,000 for which summons have been issued by Panvel Court.

Prawaal Raman has previously helmed films namely Darna Mana Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai, 404: Error Not Found, Gayab, Main Aur Charles, and Dobaara: See Your Evil.

