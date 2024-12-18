Pratik Gandhi shared his views on the success of his recent film Agni, reflected his views on the OTT universe, how it helped artistes like him, and even reacted to David Dhawan's 'aukaat dikhao' comment on OTT actors.

Actor Pratik Gandhi is elated with the response to his recent film Agni. Rahul Dholakia-directed action-drama was premiered on Prime Video, and it earned rave reviews from critics and the masses. Agni honours the life and bravery of firefighters, and Pratik plays chief firefighter Vitthalrao Dhonduba Surve.

Soon after the film's release, Pratik joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Sharing his thoughts on the success of the film, Pratik says, "The film was an eye-opener for me. We have seen these brave people, risking their lives for strangers. But we never acknowledge their courage. Agni does that beautifully and the reception it got just makes me feel elated and touched."

Several cinephiles shared that Agni would have been great to watch in cinemas. Ask Pratik about the same, and he says, "Yes I agree ki agar theatres mein release hoti toh alag experience hota. However, I should acknowledge the fact that OTT has helped the film's success. It has given us a massive reach. It has been seen at places where cinema halls don't exist. So I'm really happy that Agni premiered on OTT."

Pratik became a household name among Hindi audiences after Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992. Pratik and his co-star Divyenndu are among the OTT stars. A few months back, director David Dhawan took a dig at OTT actors, and even said, "Theater Aao Aur Aukaat Dikhao." Reacting to his statement, Pratik says, "I don't know unhone kis context mein kaha hai yeh. But as an actor, I want to explore all the mediums. Waise log yeh bhi bol sakte hai ki aap screen pe kar lete ho. Real audience ke saamne 2 gante ka natak kar ke dikhao. Koi bhi bol sakta hai, but that doesn't mean ki ek cheez bahut badi hai aur dusri nahi. Har platform ke apne challenges hai, and I enjoy working in all mediums." In the closing note, Pratik says that 2024 has been a satisfactory year for him, and he's looking forward to 2025 with the release of the web series Gandhi.

