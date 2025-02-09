Pratik Gandhi recalls his early struggle in Mumbai. How he used to manage his job at Reliance along with theatre and film shoots.

"Harshad na Rajma, market maja maa", "Risk hai toh ishq hai". Pratik Gandhi came a long way before becoming an OTT blue-eyed boy, with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and then Agni. The actor will soon be seen in the rom-com Dhoom Dhaam with Yami Gautam, and he joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction.

Not many people know, but Surat nu chhokro worked hard to become a movie star. After moving to Mumbai, he strived hard to survive in the City of Dreams and kept sharpening his acting chops by joining the theatre. Talking about his struggle to from Surat to Mumbai, Pratik says, "I came to Mumbai in 2004 and till 2016 I worked in multiple companies. For the first four years, I was a consultant engineer at the National Productivity Council NPC, and then from 2008 to 2016, I was a part of Reliance in multiple companies as an industrial engineer. And all this while I kept my theatre on and did 12-15 plays, and two Gujarati films, Be Yaar in 2012, and then Wrong Side Raju (2016) that won National Award."

Ask Pratik the reason for managing the theatre and 9-5 job, and he reveals, "The major reason was I don't know whom to meet. How to approach people and give auditions. Uss time mein survive karna Mumbai mein. Na khudh ka ghar, na koi backing. Toh khud ka kharcha sambhalna was the biggest challenge. Mujhe yehi tha ki yaha tik jau main. Agar yaha (Mumbai) lamba tik gaye, aur craft pe kaam karte rahe, toh kabhi toh ek opportunity aayegi (Surviving in Mumbai at that time. Neither own house nor any backing. So managing my own expenses was the biggest challenge. I only thought that I should stay here. If I stay here (in Mumbai) for a long time and keep working in a plane, then someday an opportunity will come)." Pratik explains the importance of having that 'one chance' to prove himself. "I'll get only that one chance. Uss time pe agar ho gaya toh ho jayega. So to survive that period. This was the best setup that I had."

Talking about the compromises, Pratik says, "I had to only compromise on my sleep and my personal time. That was my own choice. And of course, the support of the family members. I want to say that the biggest credit goes to my wife. She compromised her prime time (for me)." Pratik further adds, "Agar chaar gante sone milta tha toh lagta tha ki luxury hai. Subah 5 ko rehearsal, phir office, phir show. Aise hi chalta raha for a long time." Pratik concludes by saying, "I don't think I did something extraordinary, because at that, I know that this is the only option." Pratik and Yami's Dhoom Dhaam will stream on Netflix from February 14.