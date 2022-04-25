Pratik Gandhi felt 'humiliated' by Mumbai Police due to VIP movement, narrates ordeal

Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

Pratik Gandhi, who wowed the audience with his superlative performance of the stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the Sony LIV drama web series Scam 1992, took to his Twitter account on the evening of Sunday, April 24, and narrated his ordeal of being manhandled by the Mumbai Police and said that he felt humiliated by the same.

"Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated", he wrote and soon his tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

When one netizen replied to him informing him that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in town, he responded, "Oops. I didn't know". One Twitter user even quoted his famous dialogue from the series and wrote, "Har Baar "Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain", nahin hota Mota Bhai", to which the actor replied, "Bhai koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha".

Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha April 24, 2022

For the unversed, PM Modi was in the Maharashtrian capital to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on Sunday. While receiving the inaugural award, the head of the Indian Union Government dedicated it to all Indians. The award has been instituted in the memory and honour of the legendary artist who breathed her last in February 2022 at the age of 92 years.



Coming back to Pratik Gandhi, the actor will be seen next in a quirky comedy titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? opposite Taapsee Pannu and will be portraying social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in the recently announced Hindi biopic titled Phule. He also has an untitled romantic drama with Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in his kitty.