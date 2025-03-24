Recently, Priya addressed the accusations that he was the reason for the Babbar family's absence at their wedding. She remained unfazed noting that this phenomenon is not new, as women are often unfairly blamed and targeted when issues arise.

Prateik and Priya's wedding was marred by drama when Prateik's step-brother Aarya Babbar made public comments about him and their father Raj Babbar not being invited. However, Priya shrugged off the controversy, saying they were unfazed by the "noise" and focused on celebrating with their loved ones, while Prateik described the drama as "unnecessary". In a heartfelt gesture, Prateik has also made the personal decision to change his name to Prateik Smita Patil, as a tribute to his late mother, the legendary actress Smita Patil.

Unfazed by potential challenges that may arise from this change, Prateik's primary motivation is to nurture a deeper connection with his mother's memory and legacy. Elaborating it, he said, “I'm not thinking of any of that. I'm just thinking about what makes me and my soul feel better, and what makes my heart smile, not thinking if it will negatively affect my career. I don't care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother (Smita Patil), her name and her legacy. I don't think any other name needs to taint that legacy, if you understand what I mean. It needs to just be her name and her legacy. That's what I'm striving to be. I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad. It feels like a new chapter,” he told TOI.



Despite the familial tension, Prateik and his wife Priya expressed gratitude that it didn't impact their special day. Priya believed they were "protected" by guardian angels, allowing them to focus on each other and their marriage, rather than letting negativity ruin their celebration. Recently, Priya addressed the accusations that he was the reason for the Babbar family's absence at their wedding.

Priya remained unfazed noting that this phenomenon is not new, as women are often unfairly blamed and targeted when issues arise. “It's not new to us, not new to you, not new to the world. We know that every time something goes down, they always point fingers at a woman,” she told TOI. Prateik, on the other hand, admitted it bothered him to see people pointing fingers at her. “ It was really riling me up, as people are pointing fingers at her, saying she's the reason,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prateik and Priya tied the knot in a romantic, intimate ceremony on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The couple, radiant in ivory attire, shared glimpses of their special day on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into their joyful celebration.