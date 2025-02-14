Prateik Babbar made his relationship with Priya Banerjee Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year.

Prateik Babbar has tied the knot with Priya Banerjee. On Friday evening, Prateik and Priya took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. They even shared a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony. In their first photo, the newlyweds were seen passionately kissing each other. "I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik," their post read.

Adding to the grandeur, Prateik and Priya wore ethereal ensembles from a special collection by Tarun Tahiliani and Jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House. They were twinning in ivory and gold ensembles.

As soon as they shared the pictures, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds. Rasika Dugal and Akshay Oberoi wrote, "Congratulations", while Sayani Gupta added, "Oh wow cuties! Lifetime of happiness to you both." Bobby Deol and Karan Tacker also dropped a string of red heart emojis

Prateik made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but they reportedly parted ways during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela alongside Sayani Gupta. The romantic comedy premiered on JioCinema in November last year. He will be seen next in the much-awaited actioner Sikandar, which is slated to release on Eid this year in March. The upcoming film is headlined by Salman Khan and helmed by AR Murugadoss.