Prateik Babbar tied the knot with his love, Priya Banerjee, on Valentine’s Day, a romantic gesture that captured everyone’s attention. While their wedding moments left us in awe, rumors began to circulate when Prateik didn’t invite the Babbar family to share in the celebration.

Amidst the gossip, it was Priya’s bridal look that stole the spotlight. She chose a soft-toned outfit instead of the traditional red, making a unique statement on her big day. Additionally, her mangalsutra was said to have a special connection to Prateik’s late mother, Smita Patil, adding emotional significance to the occasion.

As reported by Filmfare, Priya Banerjee’s mangalsutra holds a special sentimental value as it is made from earrings that once belonged to Smita Patil. These earrings were originally intended for Smita to wear after Prateik’s birth.

To honour his mother’s memory, Prateik turned these earrings into Priya's mangalsutra, creating a truly heartfelt tribute. Interestingly, the couple got married at Smita Patil’s home, adding even more emotion to the occasion.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married on Valentine’s Day in a private ceremony, celebrating their love in an intimate and personal way. The couple chose to wed at home, exchanging vows in the house that Prateik’s late mother, iconic actress Smita Patil, had bought in Bandra, Mumbai.

The wedding was an intimate event, with only close family and friends in attendance. Pre-wedding rituals like haldi and mehendi took place before the main ceremony. However, the noticeable absence of the Babbar family, including Prateik's father, veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar, and his half-siblings Aarya and Juhi Babbar, led to speculation.

Responding to the rumours, Priya Banerjee cleared the air, stating that no important family member was absent from the wedding. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "There was absolutely no family member who was missing from the wedding or our celebrations. I don't know why there are rumours that "family members" were absent. Our families where there including my parents, his aunts who raised him, his nana-nani and everyone who mattered and is family was with us. And there was absolutely nobody who is family was missing."