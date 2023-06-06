Search icon
Prateik Babbar changes his name for 'part superstitious, part sentimental' reason, will now be known as...

Prateik Babbar has decided to change his screen name as a tribute to his late mother Smita Patil.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Prateik Babbar changes his name for 'part superstitious, part sentimental' reason, will now be known as...
Prateik Babbar is the son of the late Smita Patil

Prateik Babbas has announced the decision to change his name in a way that honours his late mother, the legendary actress Smita Patil. Prateik will be henceforth known has Prateik Patil Babbar and has expressed that is how he wants his name in film credits. Prateil is the son of Smita and fellow actor Raj Babbar. He has himself been acting for over 15 years.

Prateik has already changes his name on social media accounts to include Patil. In a statement, the actor said, “With the blessings of my father and my entire family, my late maternal grandparents and my late mothe, I have decided to add my mother's last name as my middle name, giving birth to my new screen name ‘Prateik Patil Babbar’.

The actor said the choice was ‘part superstitious, part sentimental’, explaining “When my name appears in film credits or anywhere for that matter, I want it to be a reminder to myself, the people, & the audience of her extraordinary & remarkable legacy, of my legacy. A reminder of her brilliance & greatness.”

In a moving tribute to the late actress, who died weeks after giving birth to Prateik back in 1986, the actor said, “My mother will be a part of each and every endeavor I put my energies into, not that she wasn’t a part before. But having her last name as part of my name just solidifies the sentiment. It’ll be 37 years this year since she left us, gone but not forgotten. I will make sure she is never forgotten. Smita patil will live on through my name.. quite literally”.

Smita Patil is widely regarded as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema history. In a brief career, she won several awards and was applauded for a wide varety of roles, leaving her mark in Mirch Masala, Mandi, and Arth, as well as being part of commercial hits like Namak Halal. She died in 1986 at the age of 31.

