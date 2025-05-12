Raj Babbar, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar were not present at Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's wedding.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married on February 14, 2025, in a low-key ceremony held at Smita Patil’s residence in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by a small group of guests.

Raj Babbar, along with Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar, was not present at the event. Following social media speculation, Prateik clarified that he had not invited them. He stated that he chose to keep the wedding limited to individuals with whom he shares a direct connection.

While speaking to Zoom, Prateik said, “My father’s wife (Nadira) and my mother (Smita Patil) had some complications in the past, lots of things have been said in the press and stuff like that, if you dig out 38-40 years ago. I was open to doing something with my father and his family for another function."

“I just thought it was unethical to have him and his family at that house after everything had went on between them. Absolutely, it wasn’t right. The right thing to do was what we did, and then if, obviously, now circumstances are different, everything has gone South, and it’s extremely complicated. But it’s not for me. I’m still the same," the actor added.

Prateik further mentioned, “It wasn’t about rejecting anyone. It was about respecting my mother and her wishes… I’m sorry my father and his wife could not be there, could not be in the house my mother bought for me to grow up and live a life as a single mother. She wanted to live in that house with me as a single mother. Bring me up. I’m sorry."

“That was the best decision my wife and I made. And it could have been a very, very subtle scenario, and everything could have been subtle. But people are impulsive, people make impulsive choices and say things out of impulse, and it was just distasteful, and I think that bitter taste has remained," the actor concluded.