'Prasthaanam' teaser: Sanjay Dutt back in story about guns and politics

Sanjay Dutt has turned 60 in vogue. However the actor's style still remains constant. With guns, blazing fire, and power of the highest seat, Sanjay Dutt makes a promosing debut into production with his upcoming release Prasthaanam. The teaser of this film was unveiled recently, and it has managed to become talk of the town.

Taking examples of epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata, Sanjay Dutt is itnroduced as a personality who loves challenges and hates losing. 'Hug doge toh Ramayan hoga, cheer doge toh Mahabharata, faisla tumhe karna hai - Ramayana ki Mahabharata.' It is with dialogues like these, and a few powerful scenes, that the Prasthaanam teaser grabs most attention.

While Sanjay Dutt, at the forefront, shows most power, the teaser also focuses on Jackie Shroff's evil side, while Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala are shown as two vulnerable characters. The cinematography by Ravi Yadav, especially, the long shots showing two opposition parties (and their win as well as losses), is the major highlight of this film's teaser too.

Watch the teaser here:

Produced by Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt under Sanjay S Dutt Productions, the movie is produced by Deva Katta. Prasthaanam is the remake of 2010 release Telugu film of the same name and stars Amyra Dastur along with Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles too. While the teaser has been unveiled on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, the movie went on floor on his mother Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary.