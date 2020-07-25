Prashanth Neel announces 'KGF: 2' update coming soon; fans leave hilarious reactions on the post

'KGF' director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to make an announcement about KGF: Chapter 2 update. Fans, who have been waiting for something around Yash and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming movie, had hilarious reactions as soon as Prashant left his tweet.

While wishing Kaikala Satyanarayana, Prashanth Neel wrote a follow-up tweet about KGF: 2. Sharing a folded hand emoji, he wrote, "#KGFChapter2 update very very soon!!!" This is the first time since lockdown that Prashant Neel has promised an update about the movie.

Fans, who had been demanding the same since his birthday on June 4, 2020, reacted to the news in a hilarious way. They shared memes of them waiting since a long time to even hear about an update around the film featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Take a look:

#KGFChapter2 Coming Soon Me, Who's Waiting From 2 Years Be Like - pic.twitter.com/8dH97oS3Ro July 25, 2020

#KGFChapter2 Happy to hear releasing KGF 2 very soon ... South Film industry will rock again Yash fans gear up Soon we Act brother@TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/dgZZqjf4WQ — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanthact) July 25, 2020

'KGF: Chapter 2' introduces Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera in the movie. Yash fans had already been waiting for the movie ever since 'KGF: Chapter 1' won their hearts back in 2018. Director Prashant Neel had announced that the movie would be a Pan-India film, which would be turned into a franchise upon seeing the response around it. The lead actor Yash received a lot of love and recognition thanks to the movie.