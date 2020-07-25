Prashanth Neel announces 'KGF: 2' update coming soon; fans leave hilarious reactions on the post
Director Prashanth Neel has revealed that Yash-Sanjay Dutt's 'KGF: 2' update is coming soon and fans could not keep calm
Fans leave hilarious comments on 'KGF: 2' update announcement
'KGF' director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to make an announcement about KGF: Chapter 2 update. Fans, who have been waiting for something around Yash and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming movie, had hilarious reactions as soon as Prashant left his tweet.
While wishing Kaikala Satyanarayana, Prashanth Neel wrote a follow-up tweet about KGF: 2. Sharing a folded hand emoji, he wrote, "#KGFChapter2 update very very soon!!!" This is the first time since lockdown that Prashant Neel has promised an update about the movie.
#KGFChapter2 update very very soon!!!— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) July 25, 2020
Fans, who had been demanding the same since his birthday on June 4, 2020, reacted to the news in a hilarious way. They shared memes of them waiting since a long time to even hear about an update around the film featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
Take a look:
#KGFChapter2 Coming Soon
Me, Who's Waiting From 2 Years Be Like - pic.twitter.com/8dH97oS3Ro— Jethiyaa (@Lal_Jethiya) July 25, 2020
Waiting for #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/Ja2mvUsXES— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) July 25, 2020
#KGFChapter2 Happy to hear releasing KGF 2 very soon ... South Film industry will rock again Yash fans gear up
Soon we Act brother@TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/dgZZqjf4WQ— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanthact) July 25, 2020
'KGF: Chapter 2' introduces Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera in the movie. Yash fans had already been waiting for the movie ever since 'KGF: Chapter 1' won their hearts back in 2018. Director Prashant Neel had announced that the movie would be a Pan-India film, which would be turned into a franchise upon seeing the response around it. The lead actor Yash received a lot of love and recognition thanks to the movie.