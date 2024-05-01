Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Hailing from Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday at his Delhi residence. Tamang married Martha Aley in 2011 and they welcomed their daughter Ariah Tamang in 2022. He was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3, acted in Paatal Lok 2, and will be seen in Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan.

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley and their three-year-old daughter Ariah Tamang paid him their last tearful respects on Monday. The mortal remains of singer-actor, who passed away in Delhi, were brought to the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on Monday morning. Tamang married Martha Aley in 2011 and they welcomed their daughter Ariah Tamang in 2022.

His wife, Martha Aley, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences from fans and well-wishers around the world following Tamang's death. "Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she spoke to ANI. Addressing speculation over his sudden demise, Martha Aley clarified that there was no suspicious circumstance involved."It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.

BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling and many other prominent figures from the entertainment community were present to pay final respects to the late singer. Speaking to ANI, Bista expressed grief over the sudden passing of Tamang. "It is a great loss for us. Prashant Tamang did a great job with his singing and his talent as an artist. He did a great job of uniting all the Gorkha people. We will always be indebted to him for this. The whole country is with his family during this difficult time. He has a very young daughter, and his wife works at Air India. The family lived in Delhi. We will stand by his family," the BJP MP said.

Actor and singer Meiyang Chang also paid last respects to Tamang. Speaking to ANI, Chang expressed grief over the sudden passing of Tamang. He said, "We are all in shock. This is a huge loss for everyone. It's a loss for the music industry. It's the biggest loss for the Gorkha community." He recalled days with Tamang in Indian Idol season 3 and shared, "When we were all together in Idol 3, it was a matter of great pride for the entire Gurkha community. Even during the competition, we never felt like we were competing against him."

"When the auditions for Paatal Lok were going on, he called me and asked if he should audition. Mahaveer sir and I were constantly encouraging him, telling him, 'Please go for it!' After a lot of pushing and telling him how good he was, that he didn't realise how talented he was, he finally went and cracked the audition instantly. Everyone has seen how well he performed in Paatal Lok," he added.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Martha Aley, Prashant Tamang's wife, and their daughter pay him their tearful last respects at Chowrasta in Darjeeling.



The Indian Idol winner and actor passed away in Delhi on 11th January, at the age of 43. pic.twitter.com/Q8twKoa7nP — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026

Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday at his Delhi residence. Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in Paatal Lok Season 2. He will also be seen next in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, that is slated to release on April 17, 2026.

