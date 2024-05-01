FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach

DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran

Hema Malini REACTS to rift rumours with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death: 'I don't know why...'

PM Modi to shift to new office, residence after leaving South Block on Makar Sankranti, check details

India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha, daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to singer

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

The Raja Saab box office day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Hailing from Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday at his Delhi residence. Tamang married Martha Aley in 2011 and they welcomed their daughter Ariah Tamang in 2022. He was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3, acted in Paatal Lok 2, and will be seen in Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 12:24 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video
Prashant Tamang wife Martha Aley and daughter Ariah
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley and their three-year-old daughter Ariah Tamang paid him their last tearful respects on Monday. The mortal remains of singer-actor, who passed away in Delhi, were brought to the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on Monday morning. Tamang married Martha Aley in 2011 and they welcomed their daughter Ariah Tamang in 2022.

His wife, Martha Aley, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences from fans and well-wishers around the world following Tamang's death. "Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she spoke to ANI. Addressing speculation over his sudden demise, Martha Aley clarified that there was no suspicious circumstance involved."It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.

BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling and many other prominent figures from the entertainment community were present to pay final respects to the late singer. Speaking to ANI, Bista expressed grief over the sudden passing of Tamang. "It is a great loss for us. Prashant Tamang did a great job with his singing and his talent as an artist. He did a great job of uniting all the Gorkha people. We will always be indebted to him for this. The whole country is with his family during this difficult time. He has a very young daughter, and his wife works at Air India. The family lived in Delhi. We will stand by his family," the BJP MP said.

Actor and singer Meiyang Chang also paid last respects to Tamang. Speaking to ANI, Chang expressed grief over the sudden passing of Tamang. He said, "We are all in shock. This is a huge loss for everyone. It's a loss for the music industry. It's the biggest loss for the Gorkha community." He recalled days with Tamang in Indian Idol season 3 and shared, "When we were all together in Idol 3, it was a matter of great pride for the entire Gurkha community. Even during the competition, we never felt like we were competing against him."

"When the auditions for Paatal Lok were going on, he called me and asked if he should audition. Mahaveer sir and I were constantly encouraging him, telling him, 'Please go for it!' After a lot of pushing and telling him how good he was, that he didn't realise how talented he was, he finally went and cracked the audition instantly. Everyone has seen how well he performed in Paatal Lok," he added.

Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday at his Delhi residence. Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in Paatal Lok Season 2. He will also be seen next in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, that is slated to release on April 17, 2026.

READ | Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha, daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to singer
Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17
Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan
The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...
The Raja Saab box office day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test
Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran
DNA TV Show: Trump threatens strong military action amid rising protest in Iran
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement