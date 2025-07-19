‘Prank ho gaya!’: Amid dating rumours, Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam drop romantic track Chandaniya, fans react

On Saturday, today, Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam dropped a new video featuring the romantic track Chandaniya.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actress Elli AvrRam have taken social media by storm with their unexpected chemistry, leaving fans both surprised and confused. It all started last Saturday when the duo shared a romantic post that instantly sparked dating rumours.

On Saturday, today, Ashish and Elli dropped a new video featuring the romantic track Chandaniya. Their chemistry in the clip got everyone talking, but fans remain divided, while some are convinced they’re a couple, others believe it’s just a well-planned prank. One fan even commented, “Prank ho gaya!”

The second one said, "Duniya se bharosa uth gya." The third one said, "This man pranked millions of people successfully."

Adding fuel to the fire, they earlier posted another video on Instagram with the teasing caption, “Finally, we have been waiting to tell you..” In the video, the two can be seen twinning in stylish cream winter outfits.

Ashish, addressing Elli playfully, says, “Ashish, I am her spotboy. If you need anything, let me know.” Elli then asks him to adjust her hat, which he does sweetly. But in true Ashish style, he follows it up by asking, “Can I push you off this bridge, ma’am?” leaving them both in fits of laughter.

On July 12, Ashish and Elli dropped a romantic post on the photo-sharing app. The lovely photo had these two posing by the water in the backdrop of a stone bridge. They looked absolutely lovestruck as Ashish held Elli in his arms in the image captioned, "Finally".

Ashish Chanchlani on work front

Work-wise, Ashish is waiting for the release of his directorial debut, "Ekaki". To be released on the ACV Studios YouTube Channel, "Ekaki" will feature Kash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani in key roles, along with others.

