Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Pranitha Subhash gets brutally trolled for sitting at husband's feet during pooja, she reacts

Pranitha Subash is being criticised by some online users, while others applaud her for remaining true to her roots.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Pranitha Subhash gets brutally trolled for sitting at husband's feet during pooja, she reacts
Pranitha Subash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash recently came under internet criticism for sitting at her husband Nitin Raju's feet during the Bheemana Amavasya rite. They are making a connection between the ritual and our society's long-standing patriarchy. Reacting to the criticism, the Hungama 2 star told E-Times, "Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in."

She further added, "I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals, and family at its core. Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 percent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore. Just because I'm an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. All my cousins, neighbors, and friends have also done it. I did the puja last year too when I was newly married but hadn't shared the picture then." 

Pranitha Subash is being criticised by some online users, while others applaud her for remaining true to her roots.

On the other side, Pranitha Subhash recently made her baby girl's face public for the first time. She went on to say that the child's name is Arna.

For the uninitiated, Pranitha Subhash wed Nitin Raju, a businessman from Bangalore, on May 30, 2021, in a small ceremony. As there were COVID-19 restrictions at the time, they kept their wedding simple.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.