Pranitha Subhash gets brutally trolled for sitting at husband's feet during pooja, she reacts

Pranitha Subash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash recently came under internet criticism for sitting at her husband Nitin Raju's feet during the Bheemana Amavasya rite. They are making a connection between the ritual and our society's long-standing patriarchy. Reacting to the criticism, the Hungama 2 star told E-Times, "Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in."

She further added, "I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals, and family at its core. Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 percent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore. Just because I'm an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. All my cousins, neighbors, and friends have also done it. I did the puja last year too when I was newly married but hadn't shared the picture then."

Pranitha Subash is being criticised by some online users, while others applaud her for remaining true to her roots.

On the other side, Pranitha Subhash recently made her baby girl's face public for the first time. She went on to say that the child's name is Arna.

For the uninitiated, Pranitha Subhash wed Nitin Raju, a businessman from Bangalore, on May 30, 2021, in a small ceremony. As there were COVID-19 restrictions at the time, they kept their wedding simple.