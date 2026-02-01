FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Prakash Raj says he will never do 'propaganda' films: 'I have some shame left in me, don't want to earn money otherwise'

A known critic of the BJP, Prakash Raj alleged that those, including him, who criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are branded and given names.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 06:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj on Saturday said he will never do "propaganda films," and that he chooses the scripts because of his conscience. Raj made the remarks during an interaction with the audience at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2026 being held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. 

The actor said he would never do any propaganda films because "I have some shame left in me". "I do not want to earn money otherwise. No one will now come with such scripts or films to me as they know I will not do it," he said. The multi-lingual actor said that if he does a commercial film, "I will make it a comedy." 

A known critic of the BJP, Raj alleged that those, including him, who criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are branded and given names. He said that he has been very clear with his politics, ideology and thought process, thanks to his mentors, teachers and the "great friends" he has. 

MBIFL, inaugurated on January 29 by superstar Mohanlal, will end on February 1. Hundreds of speakers, including politicians, have taken part in the various sessions of the annual literary event which attracts participants from across the globe. (With inputs from PTI)

