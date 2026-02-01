AR Rahman says 'information gets misunderstood' in his first public appearance after 'communal' remark row
Sky Guards: The Rise of India’s Army Air Defence in the Age of Drones
Prakash Raj says he will never do 'propaganda' films: 'I have some shame left in me, don't want to earn money otherwise'
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman's game plan to blunt impact of US tariffs
Rohit Shetty house firing case: Five detained in Pune; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility, says 'agli goli bedroom me chalegi iski chhaati pe'
'Internal failings': India rejects Pakistan's allegations over deadly attacks in Balochistan
Union Budget 2026: How FM Nirmala Sitharaman simplifies tax rules, encourages shift to new regime? Know what experts say
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan dismissed rivalry rumours: 'Most people were expecting some sort of punch-up'
Union Budget 2026: Why did Nirmala Sitharaman miss moment for big-ticket reforms? Did FM lack political courage, follow cautious road?
Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, nominees, performers, host, everything you need to know about music's biggest night
BOLLYWOOD
A known critic of the BJP, Prakash Raj alleged that those, including him, who criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are branded and given names.
National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj on Saturday said he will never do "propaganda films," and that he chooses the scripts because of his conscience. Raj made the remarks during an interaction with the audience at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2026 being held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
The actor said he would never do any propaganda films because "I have some shame left in me". "I do not want to earn money otherwise. No one will now come with such scripts or films to me as they know I will not do it," he said. The multi-lingual actor said that if he does a commercial film, "I will make it a comedy."
A known critic of the BJP, Raj alleged that those, including him, who criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are branded and given names. He said that he has been very clear with his politics, ideology and thought process, thanks to his mentors, teachers and the "great friends" he has.
MBIFL, inaugurated on January 29 by superstar Mohanlal, will end on February 1. Hundreds of speakers, including politicians, have taken part in the various sessions of the annual literary event which attracts participants from across the globe. (With inputs from PTI)
READ | The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and mor