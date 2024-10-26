Prakash Raj in his recent interview talked about his son's tragic death and said he feels helpless.

Prakash Raj, who recently appeared in Devara: Part 1 with Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan, shared his feelings about the loss of his 5-year-old son, Sidharth, who passed away in 2004.

The actor, then married to his ex-wife Lalitha Kumari, expressed that he felt "helpless" after his son's death. While speaking to ABP, Prakash said, "Pain is a very personal thing whether it's my friend Gauri (Gauri Lankesh) and my son Sidharth. But, then I just can't become selfish. I have daughters, I have family, I have a profession, I have people. As a human being, I have a life and I am accountable for that too."

Prakash Raj mentioned that he prefers to share his joys rather than his pain, as it helps him cope with his personal struggles. He noted, "Some wounds are deeper than flesh, and you need to live with that."

"I am human. It disturbs me, it hurts me, it feels very helpless. But then, let's find reasons to live. Death is eventually there always," he concluded.

Prakash Raj's son tragically died in an accident while kite flying; he fell from a one-foot-high table. Reflecting on his son's death in an interview with the Times of India, the actor said, "While flying a kite from a one-feet-high table, he fell on the ground. For a few months after that, he would have fits, after which he died. Nobody could understand what was the reason. His death was more than any other sorrow for me."

On the work front, Prakash Raj will be seen next in Thalapathy 69, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Bagheera.

