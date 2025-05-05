Prakash Raj emphasized that choosing to watch a film should rest with the audience, not the authorities. In a recent conversation, Prakash Raj, known for his outspoken views, firmly opposed the ban on Abir Gulaal.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has voiced strong criticism against the ban on the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, which features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor. Speaking out against the move, Prakash asserted that apart from pornography, nothing should be banned.

He emphasized that the choice to watch a film should rest with the audience, not authorities. In a conversation with The Lallantop, Prakash Raj, known for his outspoken views, firmly opposed the ban on Abir Gulaal. He stated, "I am not for any banning of films, whether it’s a right-wing or propaganda film. Let people decide. People have the right. You can’t ban films unless it’s pornography or about child abuse. But a thought process? So what? Let them come, no?"

The Singham actor also addressed the growing trend of outrage and boycott culture in India, particularly targeting films. He referred to the controversy surrounding the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan as an example, noting how outrage was sparked over a costume's colour rather than the film's content. Prakash Raj questioned such reactions, suggesting that they distract from real issues and suppress creative expression.

He stated, "Today, anybody can get hurt. ‘I’ll chop off the nose of Deepika Padukone! I’ll behead her!’ What sense does that make? Shah Rukh Khan... just because of a colour? They will create a hue and cry over anything. Films like The Kashmir Files get a green signal, but others don’t. It’s selective."

Abir Gulaal, which was set to mark Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood after nine years, has been at the center of controversy since the release of its teaser. Calls for a boycott intensified following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people. The film’s association with a Pakistani actor amid heightened tensions further fueled the backlash, leading to its eventual ban in India.