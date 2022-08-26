Prakash Raj opens up on being called 'male version of Swara Bhasker', says 'I am honoured'

File Photo

Rakash Raj, who is no stranger to trolling, recently reacted to the remark that he was Swara Bhasker's male version.

Recently, actor Prakash Raj retweeted a tweet that read, “How could they put him (Shah Rukh) and his family go through such harassment and trauma when he has been for decades giving the country love and joy!”

A Twitter user had replied to Prakash’s tweet and wrote, “prakacha has tweeted, whether it is visible to you or not that tweet is not worth of a cent also, he is the male version of @ReallySwara.”

I am HONOURED to be called as the male version of @ReallySwara … who’s version are you #justasking https://t.co/kcMx1y6dg6 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 25, 2022

The actor later retweeted the tweet and mentioned that he is proud to be a male version of Swara Bhasker.

Swara retweeted Prakash’s tweet and captioned her post as “Sir sir sir!!! You are you .. best version ever!”

Sir sir sir!!!You are you .. best version everhttps://t.co/u0Rvf9pNGZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 26, 2022

For the unversed, Swara Bhasker has listed the primary causes of Hindi films' underwhelming box office results according to her. After the tragic and unfortunate suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, she claimed that B-town was painted as a 'dark place.'

In an interview with India Today, Swara cited the director Anurag Kashyap. She said, "the first reason and this I am quoting Anurag [ Kashyap], I heard him say this in an interview and it made perfect sense to me. 'He said the country is going through an economic slump' and film is a leisure activity and no one wants to spend money on leisure when things otherwise are so costly. So, that's the first thing and nobody's talking about that. Everyone is blaming Bollywood, as if Bollywood is responsible for people not coming to the theater. That's totally untrue," the actress added.