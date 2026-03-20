Prakash Raj mocks South stars Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun for celebrating Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls it 'signs of obligations'

Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is getting all the praises from South superstars, and Prakash Raj has called it an obligation rather than genuine appreciation.

Dhurandhar The Revenge has again brought Bollywood into the forefront. As Ram Gopal Varma said in our interview, Dhurandhar will end South cinema dominance; the change has already started reflecting. Ranveer Singh's film was released on March 19 worldwide, and within a day, several South superstars went gaga over the film and took to social media to sing praises of Aditya Dhar's film. Right from Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, to Jr NTR, Kartikeya, and Mahesh Babu; everyone lauded Dhurandhar 2 and its team. However, Prakash Raj sensed something fishy, and he went on to call out the trend of being relevant.

On X, Prakash Raj replied to netizens' comments where he asked why South actors are going all out for D2, why Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others have not said anything about the film. The netizen wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 has been praised so far by Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu. Any Bollywood star tweeted kya?" Prakash Raj quoted the tweet and wrote, "Signs of Obligations are spreading South too... #justasking."

Here's Prakash Raj's tweet

Signs of Obligations are spreading South too .. #justasking https://t.co/iB01E1sp7K — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 19, 2026

In another tweet, Prakash Raj even hinted at skipping Dhurandhar 2. Raj is anti-Modi. Ranveer's latest film has several mentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even calls demonetisation a 'mission' to curb a Rs 60 crore black money assignment from Pakistan. Prakash's stance on Dhurandhar 2 was expected, and he didn't disappoint. In a tweet, Prakash shared a glimpse of his room, where a Marshall sound system is playing 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar'. Sharing the video, the actor tweeted, "Me .. Bahut Door from #Dhurandhar….are you #justasking."

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

Touted as the direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster, Dhurandhar, The Revenge continues Jaskirat Singh Rangi's (Ranveer) quest to end the nexus of Pakistani underworld and terrorism. The film took a phenomenal opening of Rs 240 crore worldwide, and is expected to earn between Rs 350-400 crore worldwide in the extended weekend.