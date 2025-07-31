Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Prakash Raj makes BIG REVEALATION, records statement about 'payment' in betting app case to ED: 'I realised it was a..'

After appearing at the Enforcement Directorate, Prakash Raj interacted with the media and revealed the crucial details about the statement he recorded in relation to the betting app case.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 06:43 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Prakash Raj appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in the case relating to the alleged promotion of illegal betting apps and informed the officials that he had not received any payment for an advertisement he had done in the past. The ED officials questioned him for about five hours. He told media persons while leaving the regional office of the Enforcement Directorate that the officials took details about the advertisement he had done for a betting app in 2016.

'I did not take any payment': Prakash Raj

“They asked me about the contract with the company and when and why I did it. As a department, they have done their job, and as a citizen, I discharged my responsibility by coming here and explaining in detail that I did it then and after realising that it was a mistake, I didn’t do it,” he said. Prakash Raj said he told the ED officials that he did not take any payment as his conscience did not allow him to take it. “They saw the accounts and recorded whatever I had to say,” he said. The actor said the ED officials have not asked him to come again for questioning.

'Don't get involved in betting, earn money from hard work': Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj reiterated that he did only one advertisement for a gaming app, but later realised that he should not have done it. He urged the citizens not to get involved in betting and earn money through hard work. The ED recently summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi in the case. Rana Daggubati was directed to appear on July 23, but he sought an alternate date. On the work front, he was last seen in Suriya's Retro. He will soon be seen in Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG and Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. 

Also read: Viral video: Prakash Raj calls PM Narendra Modi 'useless, shameless, heartless' for this reason, divided netizens say 'villain on reel...'

(With inputs from IANS)

