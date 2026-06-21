Prakash Raj in MAJOR trouble, after criticising PM Narendra Modi, non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor due to this reason

Prakash Raj has hit a major roadblock and has reportedly landed in major legal trouble. He's been issued a non-bailable warrant. Read on to know why.

After being vocal about the ruling party, criticizing PM Narendra Modi's BJP on almost every possible step, actor Prakash Raj is now reportedly in major legal trouble. Prakash is among the few celebrities who have been outspoken about the faults of the current government. He is the trolls' favourite target and has been facing severe backlash for almost all of his tweets. However, as per the information by a user on X (formerly Twitter), a non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against the actor.

Why has Prakash Raj landed in legal trouble?

Always Bollywood tweeted, Prakash Raj has been issued a non-bailable warrant on charges of obtaining four voter ID cards in the same name. The post reads, "A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued by the Bangalore Magistrate Court following a case filed by Dilip Kumar against Prakash Raj. Dilip Kumar has filed a case alleging that he has obtained four voter ID cards in the same name. After that, an NBW was issued against Prakash Raj by the 48th ACJM Court, and an arrest warrant was issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court."

Despite the summons, Prakash Raj failed to appear in court

The post further reads, "After Prakash Raj failed to appear despite being summoned twice and issued an NBW twice, the Magistrate Court has now issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Prakash Raj for the third time."



A non-bailable warrant has been issued against actor Prakash Raj on charges of obtaining four voter ID cards in the same name.

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued by… pic.twitter.com/XQUspiYnJY — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 21, 2026

Media grills Prakash Raj?

Recently, the Tere Ishk Mein actor called the media for a press conference. He dropped an announcement on his X and mocked 'sold-out' media journalists. However, at the press meet, the reporters furiously grilled Prakash on his stance and asked him to prove his side. Prakash visibly looked ruffled with the press, and he was massively trolled by the netizens. On the work front, Prakash will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. The film will be released in cinemas on October 2, 2026.