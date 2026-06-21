FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Navigating the NEET Aftermath: A strategic guide for parents in New Delhi

Navigating the NEET Aftermath: A strategic guide for parents in Delhi

Yoga Day: Indian Army Celebrates 12th International Day Of Yoga Across Nation

Yoga Day: Indian Army Celebrates 12th International Day Of Yoga Across Nation

Israel Hamas War: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 9 In Gaza Including Al Jazeera Cameraman, Officials Say

Israel Hamas War: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 9 In Gaza Including Al Jazeera Cameraman, Officials Say

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Prakash Raj in MAJOR trouble, after criticising PM Narendra Modi, non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor due to this reason

Prakash Raj has hit a major roadblock and has reportedly landed in major legal trouble. He's been issued a non-bailable warrant. Read on to know why.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 02:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prakash Raj in MAJOR trouble, after criticising PM Narendra Modi, non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor due to this reason
Prakash Raj (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After being vocal about the ruling party, criticizing PM Narendra Modi's BJP on almost every possible step, actor Prakash Raj is now reportedly in major legal trouble. Prakash is among the few celebrities who have been outspoken about the faults of the current government. He is the trolls' favourite target and has been facing severe backlash for almost all of his tweets. However, as per the information by a user on X (formerly Twitter), a non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against the actor. 

Why has Prakash Raj landed in legal trouble? 

Always Bollywood tweeted, Prakash Raj has been issued a non-bailable warrant on charges of obtaining four voter ID cards in the same name. The post reads, "A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued by the Bangalore Magistrate Court following a case filed by Dilip Kumar against Prakash Raj. Dilip Kumar has filed a case alleging that he has obtained four voter ID cards in the same name. After that, an NBW was issued against Prakash Raj by the 48th ACJM Court, and an arrest warrant was issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court." 

Despite the summons, Prakash Raj failed to appear in court

The post further reads, "After Prakash Raj failed to appear despite being summoned twice and issued an NBW twice, the Magistrate Court has now issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Prakash Raj for the third time." 

Media grills Prakash Raj? 

Recently, the Tere Ishk Mein actor called the media for a press conference. He dropped an announcement on his X and mocked 'sold-out' media journalists. However, at the press meet, the reporters furiously grilled Prakash on his stance and asked him to prove his side. Prakash visibly looked ruffled with the press, and he was massively trolled by the netizens. On the work front, Prakash will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. The film will be released in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prakash Raj in MAJOR trouble, after criticising PM Narendra Modi, non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor due to this reason
Prakash Raj in MAJOR trouble, non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor
NEET UG re-exam 2026: Candidate originally given Abu Dhabi center reaches Nagpur after NTA fixes mix-up
NEET UG re-exam 2026: Candidate reaches Nagpur after center mix-up
Tesla using self-driving feature crashes into Texas home, kills 76-year-old woman; probe underway
Tesla using self-driving feature crashes into Texas home, kills 76-year-old
Navigating the NEET Aftermath: A strategic guide for parents in New Delhi
Navigating the NEET Aftermath: A strategic guide for parents in Delhi
International Day of Yoga 2026: 40 Indian Navy submariners perform yoga underwater; WATCH video
Yoga Day: 40 Indian Navy submariners perform yoga underwater
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement