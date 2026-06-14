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Prakash Raj condemns PM Narendra Modi's silence over US strike killing 3 Indians, mocks his surgical strike theory: 'Make our government accountable'

Prakash Raj is the only celebrity who continues to question the government, regardless of the consequence of getting trolled for it.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 02:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prakash Raj condemns PM Narendra Modi's silence over US strike killing 3 Indians, mocks his surgical strike theory: 'Make our government accountable'
Prakash Raj, Narendra Modi (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Actor Prakash Raj has again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his silence on the US war tactics, which led to the death of 3 Indian sailors. The Tere Ishk Mein actor is among the rare artiste who never fear highlighting the flaws of the ruling government, and openly criticised the powerful people. Even with most of the tweets met with massive backlash, Prakash stands firm. 

Prakash Raj on PM Narendra Modi's silence over US strike 

On June 10, 2026, three Indian sailors were killed when the US military fired missiles at the engine room of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman. The strike occurred as part of a US blockade intended to enforce sanctions on Iranian oil exports. The attack was widely condemned, and people expressed their anger on social media. However, there has been no official statement from PMO criticising the incident. 

Prakash Raj retweeted Dhruv Rathee's tweet slamming Modi's silence over US war tactics. The actor further mocked PM and wrote, "Must be waiting for the clouds to use his cloud theory and planning for a Surgical Strike on America. Who knows #justasking." 

As usual, Prakash's tweet angered Modi's followers, and they slammed him. A netizen wrote, "All anti-war Indians are posting this. A Pakistani, Rashid Lahori, is acknowledged by an inner terrorist. If you are so liked by that terrorist country, why live here, S0B? May you get a better life there? Go there, terrorist. You can’t live with one wife, but why u need one country? Find new." Another netizen wrote, "If you looked inside your head, you would just find a blinking cursor and a 'Loading...' screen that never finishes. Only criticizing a single person."

Prakash Raj calls out people to support the Cockroach Janta Party 

The Heropanti actor continues supporting the Cockroach Janta Party, and has asked his followers to join him to strengthen it. The OG actor informed that he would be arriving in Bengaluru to support CJP and advised his people to meet him there.

He tweeted, "I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest.. please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure." On the work front, Prakash Raj will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. The movie is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026.

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