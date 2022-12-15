Prakash Raj calls Salman Khan 'pranky kid', says Tiger 3 star is not 'criminal-minded'

Prakash Raj-Salman Khan/File photos

Prakash Raj is one of the few actors who has always been vocal about sharing his views on political and national matters. In a recent interview, the National Award-winning actor opened up on his working experience with Salman Khan, with whom he acted in two movies namely Wanted in 2009 and Dabangg 2 in 2012.

Prakash was promoting his recent web series called Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy in an interview with Lallantop when he talked about the Tiger 3 actor and said, "I don’t look at him as an actor, I look at him as a pranky kid. He will never get old. He has no filter. He is not criminal-minded. I have done two films with him, I like his company."

"Wo kisi se darta nahi hai (He is not scared of anybody). He is such an amazing person. He has helped many people in the industry and is a very chill person. He has lived a beautiful life and he has an amazing fan base", Raj, noted for his villainous roles in Bollywood, concluded.

In the same interview, the Singham actor also shared his thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan as he added, "Amit Ji is an institution and I just love his presence. He is like a tree under which we all have grown up and have learned so much. He has stayed over and he is like the biggest pillar of the industry. He has shown the common people’s and labourers’ anger after the industrial revolution in the country and I am very happy that this country has witnessed his greatness. I just love him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj was seen playing the Chola King Sundara Chola in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The sequel is scheduled to release in the first six months of 2023.



