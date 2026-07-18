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Prakash Raj BLASTS PM Narendra Modi for forcefully ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Chappan inch ka dara hua nangapan'

As expected, activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike was forcefully ended by the Delhi police, and Prakash Raj slammed PM Narendra Modi's BJP party for becoming a bunch of hooligans to end a peaceful protest.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 02:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prakash Raj BLASTS PM Narendra Modi for forcefully ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Chappan inch ka dara hua nangapan'
Prakash Raj, Delhi police taking Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar, PM Narendra Modi (Image source: Twitter, Screengrab)
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Actor Prakash Raj has strongly reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike being forcefully ended by Delhi police at Jantar Mantar, and openly shamed PM Narendra Modi for it on his Twitter. On Saturday morning, Police personnel arrived at the protest site, forcefully dragged Sonam out of the protest site, and police tried to hide their act from the public and the media by covering their act with a huge white cloth. Sonam was taken to a government hospital, and his 20-day hunger strike ended by exposing the cowardly act of the government. The way Sonam was dragged by the officials was recorded on the camera, despite their numerous attempts to hide the heinous act, which left several citizens miffed and furious. 

What did Prakash Raj say on Sonam Wangchuk being forcefully taken to hospital?

On X (formerly Twitter), Prakash first wrote a tweet criticising the central government, which refused to have a dialogue and resorted to hooliganism to end a peaceful protest. He wrote, "The world is witnessing a Coward government who don’t want to engage in a dialogue with the youth but wants to behave like Dictators. Forcibly taking away ⁦ @Wangchuk66 and disrupting students' peaceful protest is a sign of Fear. What a SHAME." In another tweet, he openly slammed PM Narendra Modi, and wrote, "Parde ke peeche kya hai? Chappan inch ka Dara hua Nangapan. What's behind the screen? 56 inches of Shivering Nakedness." 

Netizens lambast Prakash Raj 

Whenever the Tere Ishk Mein actor tweets something against Modi, his followers troll the actor brutally. A netizen wrote, "Just shut up yaar. You’re not worth anything. You can’t even win MAA election; you support people like Umar, Dipke, etc who want to divide the country. And yes, it’s the govt’s mistake that you were let to bark. But what to do, our judiciary supports you people." Another netizen wrote, "We all know Sonam wants to get out of this scenario where he mistakenly got stuck. So for a smooth transition, he requested HMO to get him out of there from a fake agenda." One of the netizens wrote, "Aapko kisne roka hai... Aap chalu Karo dharna Sonam ki jagah. Gyan mat do."

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